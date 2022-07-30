Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar remains the pole star for us even now: CM on his death anniv
KOLKATA: The 131th death anniversary of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was observed in the city with due solemnity. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "I pay my humble tribute to Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his death anniversary today. The great scholar-reformer remains the pole star for us even now."
Mayor Firhad Hakim garlanded the statue of Vidyasagar at College Square.
Hakim said Vidyasagar's role in spreading education among women had encouraged all the social reformers. His role in widow remarriage had shown his courage to fight against the evil practices in the society. Seminars and symposia were held across the state, where the speakers spoke about his role in spreading of vernacular along with English.
He wrote 'Botrish Singhsan' and 'Betal Panchabingsoti' along with 'Barna Parichoy'
for children.
