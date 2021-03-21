ISF's office bearer quits party, says he was asked to pay Rs 35L to get election ticket

Kolkata: The infighting in the Indian Secular Front (ISF) has come out in the open with the party officer bearer Sk Nizamudin resigning from the party with the allegation that he had been asked to pay Rs 35 lakh by ISF founder Abbas Siddiqui.



Talking to press during a press conference held at Press Club on Saturday evening, Nizamudin said: "When I went to Abbas Siddiqui for my approval of name as ISF candidate he asked how much I can pay. I told him Rs 25 lakh. He again insisted me to pay Rs 10 lakh more."

The former ISF officer bearer said that he had also written to the election commission on March 18 demanding immediate probe. The letter mentions that ISF does not have any recognition and ISF founder Abbas Siddiqui and his brother Nowsad Siddiqui (working chairman of ISF) are trying to cheat or deceive the people / voters.

The ISF do not have any recognition and also taking bribe from the candidate for giving seat for the Bengal Assembly Election 2021.

"I would like to request to the Chief Election of Commissioner to look into the matter immediately with grave urgency and cancel the ISF's affiliation," said Nizamudin.

Refuting the allegation, ISF working chairman Nowsad said: "Sk Nizamudin, a Congress leader, is lying. We did not demand any money from him. His allegation is baseless. We are ready for the type of probe."

The ISF, which has partnered with the Left- Congress alliance for the Bengal Assembly election, had released the candidate list for 27

seats so far.