ISF to fight polls on borrowed symbol

Kolkata: The Indian Secular Front (ISF) is contesting the elections with a symbol that they have borrowed from the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party (RSMP) of Bihar which has the 'envelope' symbol. The nomination papers that ISF candidates have submitted to the Election Commission is also in the name of Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party as the Abbas Siddiqui-led ISF has not yet got its symbol from the Commission.

According to ISF leadership after the formation of the party in January, they did not have enough time to register with the Election Commission and collect the symbol. So they are fighting the polls in the name and symbol of the RSMP.

RSMP happens to be one of the small group alliances of ISF. "All our candidates will fight the elections in the envelope symbol of the RSMP," said a senior leader of the party. He added that the Left Front and the Congress with whom they have forged an alliance to fight the Assembly elections are also aware of this fact. The ISF has announced a list of 20 candidates for the Assembly elections and their candidates in seats like Chandrakona and Mahishadal have already submitted their nomination in the name and symbol of RSMP.