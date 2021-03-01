ISF supporters assault Trinamool workers, at least 6 critically injured

Kolkata: Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers allegedly assaulted several Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Bhangar while they were on their way to Brigade Parade ground on



Sunday morning.

According to sources, on Sunday morning around 10:45 am, a large number of ISF workers in a pickup van from Bhangar area were going to Brigade Parade

ground. On their way near the Durgapur village a few Trinamool Congress workers were seen in front of a Panchayat office.

The Indian Secular Front workers allegedly started abusing the Trinamool Congress workers verbally. When the TMC workers protested, the ISF men got down from the pickup van and started assaulting them.

Around six Trinamool Congress workers suffered critical injuries while a few of them managed to reach

a safe place. After the ISF workers left the spot, local people rushed the injured Trinamool Congress workers to Nalbari primary health centre from where they were shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. Local Trinamool leadership alleged that the attack was completely unprovoked.