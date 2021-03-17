ISF nominee alleges poor development work in Entally, locals deny claims

Kolkata: Even as Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate, Md Iqbal Alam, for Entally constituency is gearing up to take on his main opponent—Trinamool Congress nominee Swarna Kamal Saha—people in the constituency are satisfied with the development works carried out by Mamata Banerjee government. ISF has fielded Alam for the constituency, which has 44 per cent muslim votes.

"We are satisfied with the work done by the Mamata Banerjee government. Our 54 ward coordinator Amiruddin (Bobby) inaugurated Sir Syed Ahmed English Medium School at HatiBagan Road in January 2020. This apart, Anjuman Girls English School construction is underway," said Javed Raza, a resident of Mufidul Islam Lane. However, Alam—who is a scientist and professor at Delhi's Hamdard Institute of Medical Science and Research—claimed that the quality of education and health sector in the state had deteriorated.

Alam has 30 years of professional experience in Medical teaching and Biomedical research in clinical and experimental physiology, as a faculty member of ASCOMS and Hospital (Jammu), MMIMS and Research (Ambala), Sebha Medical College (Libya) and Hamdard Institute of Medical Science and Research.