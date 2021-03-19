ISF declares seven more candidates

KOLKATA: The Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Thursday released the names of seven more candidates for the Bengal Assembly elections.



"Today, we have released the names of sevencandidates," said Simul Soren, president of the ISF.

The party has fielded Ghazi Shahbuddin Shirazi from Canning Purba, Sk Moinuddin from Jangipara, Biswajit Maiti from Madhyamgram, MoidulIslam Mollah from Mograhat Pashim, Firoz Mollah from Haroa, Pirzada Md NaushadSiddiqui from Bhangar and Karim Ali from Deganga. ISF has partnered with the Left- Congress alliance for the Bengal Assembly elections. ISF supremo Abbas Siddiqui on Sunday late night released list of candidate list for 20 seats.

The ISF has fielded Milan Mandi from Raipur (ST), Bikram Chatterjee from Mahisadal, Goranga Das from Chadrakona (SC), Sirajudin Ghazi from Kulpi, Dr Sanchay Sarkar from Mandir Bazar (SC), Advocate Sk Shabbir Ahmed from Jagat Ballabpur, Simol Soren from Haripal, Faisal Khan from Khanakul, Nuruzzaman from Metiabruz, Md Jalil from Panchla, Abbasuddin Khanfrom Uluberia (Purbo), Dinesh Chandra Biswas from Ranaghat Uttar Purbo (SC), Anup Mondal from Krishnaganj (SC), Pirzada Baijid Amin from Bashirhat Uttar, Barun Mahato from Sandesh Khali (ST), Kanchan Maitra from Chapra, Tapas Chakraborty from Ashoknagar, Jamaluddin from Amdanga, Md Mustaqim from Asansol(uttar ) and Professor Md Iqbal Alam from Entally. Earlier, the ISF was assured that it would fight the election in 30 seats.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (religious organisation) on Thursday said the Indian Secular Front (ISF) is propagating caste-based politics. People should refrain from voting for such parties.

"We urge people to vote for secular party that talks about development and not parties such as ISF, which is playing politics in the name of religion. ISF supremo Abbas Siddique is misleading people," said Abdul Rafique, president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, West Bengal.

Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas in January had floated his own party ISF to contest Bengal Assembly elections.

Without naming BJP, Rafique said: "ISF is identical to saffron party playing dirty religion based politics. We urge people to think before voting and then vote." He reiterated that people of Bengal are peace loving and always maintain communal harmony.