ISF announces list for 20 seats

Kolkata: The Indian Secular Front (ISF), which has partnered with the Left and Congress for the Bengal Assembly elections, released the candidate list for 20 seats from among 26 seats. Earlier, the ISF was assured that it would fight the elections on 30 seats.

ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui on Sunday late night released list of candidate for 20 seats - one name for the first phase, two names for second phase, five names for the third phase, three names for fourth phase, four names for the fifth phase, three names for the sixth phase, one name for the seventh phase and one name for the eight phase of Bengal Assembly elections.

The ISF has fielded Milan Mandi from Raipur (ST), Bikram Chatterjee from Mahisadal, Goranga Das from Chadrakona (SC), Sirajudin Ghazi from Kulpi, Dr Sanchay Sarkar from Mandir Bazar (SC), Advocate Sk Shabbir Ahmed from Jagatballavpur, Simol Soren from Haripal, Faisal Khan from Khanakul, Nuruzzaman from Metiabruz, Md Jalil from Panchla, Abbasuddin Khan from Uluberia (Purbo), Dinesh Chandra Biswas from Ranaghat uttar purbo (SC), Anup Mondal from Krishnaganj (SC), Pirzada Baijid Amin from Basirhat uttar, Barun Mahato from Sandesh Khali (ST), Kanchan Maitra from Chapra, Tapas Chakraborty from Ashoknagar, Jamaluddin from Amdanga, Md Mustaqim from Asansol (uttar ) and Professor Md Iqbal Alam from Entally.

"We will later announce the names of candidates from Canning Purba, Jangipara, Bhangar, Madhyamgram, Haroa and Mayureshwar," said Siddiqui.

However, the Left fielded known faces like Sujan Chakraborty from Jadavpur seat, Ashok Bhattacharya from Siliguri, Md Salim from Chanditala in Hooghly and Kanti Ganguly from Raidighi seat in South 24-Parganas

to name a few.

Among the seats in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, Fuad Halim will contest from Ballygunge, Rupa Bagchi from Maniktala, Satarup Ghosh from Kasba while Congress will contest from Chowringhee, Bhowanipore and Jorasanko seats.