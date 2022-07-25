ISC results: At 99.75%, 6 from state rank 1st

kolkata: Six students from West Bengal have ranked first with 99.75 per cent in the class XII Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CISCE) board examination results.



The results came out on Sunday at 5 pm. According to the all-India merit list by the board, 18 students have clinched the first position. Out of which six are from Bengal, the list includes Mohammad Arsh Mustafa of The Frank Antony Public School in Kolkata, Pratiti Majumder of Salt Lake English Medium School in Kolkata, Apurva Kashish of GD Birla Centre for

Education in Kolkata, Prithwija Mandal of St Xavier's Institution in Panihati, Nikhil Kumar Prasad of Birpara Sunshine School in Alipurduar and Abhishek Biswas of St Claret School in North 24 Parganas Debpukur.

Nikhil Kumar Prasad scored 99.75 per cent from Birpara in Alipurduar district. He got full marks in three subjects—mathematics, chemistry and physical education.

"I am planning to get into engineering, specifically Chemical Engineering. I am preparing for Joint Entrance Exams and am aspiring to go into NIT Durgapur," he said.

A total of 58 students achieved second position, out of which 19 were from West Bengal with 99.50 per cent.

The list includes Komal Aggarwal of Auxilium Convent School in Kolkata, Sumedha Ghosh Chowdhury of Calcutta Girls High School, Samraggi Dutta of Pratt Memorial School in Kolkata, amongst others. In third position there were 78 students in total, out of which 16 were from Bengal with 99.25 per cent.

The list includes Meheli Ghosh of Sriramurpur Holy Home and Anurag Sarkar of Julien Day School in Kalyani, amongst others.

The pass percentage of West Bengal is 99.15 per cent against the overall 99.38 per cent. Out of five mentioned regions—south, foreign, west, north—east region's pass percentage is the lowest 99.18 per cent.

A total of 299 schools from the state participated in the examination. The total number of students who sat for it is 27,569 out of which 14,944 were boys and 12,625 were girls.

In the state pass percentage, the girls (99.41 per cent) have performed better than boys (98.93 per cent).

The examination was conducted in two semesters. The final result was produced by adding the marks of each subject (except geometrical and mechanical drawing and art) from the first semester has been halved and added to semester two marks.

The students unsatisfied with their marks can give their papers for rechecking under the charges of Rs 1000

per subject.