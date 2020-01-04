IS terrorist Musa assaults Presidency Central Correctional Home official

Kolkata: Mohammad Mosiuddin alias Musa, one of the prime accused in the Khagragarh blast case, assaulted a senior official of Presidency Central Correctional Home on Saturday. Jail warden Amal Karmakar has received severe injuries in his head and has been admitted to a local hospital.



Sources in the correctional home said that the victim was in charge of the cell where Musa was lodged. He was beaten up with an iron pipe as a result of which he received multiple head injuries. "We have formed a committee that will probe the incident and submit a report. Our next course of action will follow that," said Ujjal Biswas, state Correctional Administration minister. A case has been initiated at Hastings police station on the basis of a complaint by the correctional home authorities. Musa belonging to Islamic State group (ISIS) had tried to slit the throat of a warder in Alipore Central Correctional Home in December 2017. Musa had first hit Govindo Chandra Dey with a stone and when the warder fell down, he took out an improvised knife and tried to slit his throat. He was transferred from Alipore to Presidency Correctional Home following the attack. Musa, a resident of Labhpur in Birbhum district was arrested in July 2017, for his involvement in the Khagragarh blast case in Burdwan district that took place in October 2014, and was in the wanted list of the National Investigation Agency.