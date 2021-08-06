Irrigation Dept to undertake study on status of outfall canals in the city, adjoining areas

Kolkata: In a move towards putting an end to water-logging in Kolkata and its neighbourhood, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken up a comprehensive study on the status of the 260 km stretch of outfall canals in the city and its adjoining areas with a plan to take up major dredging work of the same.



This is the first time when such a comprehensive study, with different unique features, has been undertaken by the state Irrigation and Waterways department to put an end to water-logging woes in Kolkata and its adjoining areas during monsoon. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi had held a meeting with all concerned departments and authorities in this regard a few weeks ago.

The study will be conducted on the outfall canals in the areas under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and all the adjoining municipal corporations and municipalities. The canals in Kolkata include SWF Canal, DWF Canal and Beliaghata Canal. The study will also be conducted on Tolly's Nullah that originates from Kultigung in South 24-Parganas and ends at river Hooghly via South Kolkata. The study would also be done on Monikhal and Begore Canals in South 24-Parganas and Udaipur, Bagjola and Kestopur in North 24-Parganas. The total stretch of canals that has been brought under the purview of the study is 260 km.

"The city's sewerage system is solely dependable on these canals. The study will reveal silt deposition details and will also suggest the quantum of dredging required," said a senior officer of the state Irrigation and Waterways department.

The study will also give a clear picture to the officers and engineers of the Irrigation department whether the existing pumping stations are of adequate capacity to combat the situation when there is high tide in Bidyadhari River and River Hooghly or there is a need to set up new pump houses.

"This is a unique study as it will reveal whether there would still be the possibility of inundation in low lying areas in the city even if thorough dredging is carried out and new pumping stations are installed. In such cases, civic authorities may be asked to set up pumping stations in those areas to throw the logged water into the canals," the officer added.

At the same time, the state Irrigation and Waterways department is also taking necessary steps to ensure a better coordination with all stakeholders, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) to check inundation in different parts of the city during monsoon.