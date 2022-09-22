Irregularities in bill: Apollo Hosp asked to return over Rs 32K

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) in an interim order directed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital to return Rs 32,545 to a patient's family after it found some irregularities in the hospital bill. The Commission has also sought clarification from the hospital as to why it had charged an amount for a medicine which is sold at a cheaper rate from Apollo Pharmacy. The WBCERC asked for some queries relating to the price of medicines and the matter will be heard on October 17.



WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said: "We have sought clarification from the hospital as we found that the patient was charged exorbitantly. In an interim order we have asked the hospital to return the amount and the hospital authorities have agreed to do so. We will look into other issues after getting clarifications from the hospital."

One Dr Sidhhartha Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Jharkhand admitted his wife Rambha Jaiswal (59) to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on July 21 this year with pleural effusion, hypothyroidism and other ailments.

The patient was admitted to the hospital for 21 days. The patient was charged Rs 11.40 lakh. The patient's family member alleged that during the admission the hospital told them that the patient will be kept in the ICU for a couple of days and then she will be shifted to the general ward. But the patient had been kept in the ICU during the entire period of her stay.

The Commission refused to hear the allegation as it was the decision of the doctor and it has no jurisdiction to probe a doctor's decision.

The WBCERC has referred the case to the regular court of law as the matter involves two parties ~ Sanjeevani Hospital in Bagbazar and the state finance department. One Olive Kumar Ghosh, an employee of the state finance department alleged that the private hospital refused to treat his mother under West Bengal Health Scheme while the hospital claimed that Ghosh admitted the patient as a cash patient and he told about the scheme while releasing the patient.

During a meeting held by senior officials of the State Finance department the hospital was urged to return Rs 1.23 lakh. The hospital however told the commission that they are not ready to follow its instruction. The Finance department officials may urge the state health department for the cancellation of the license of the hospital.