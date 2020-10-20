Ironic Amit Shah found data on bomb factories but clueless on migrants' data, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress and part's MP has severely criticised Union Home minister Amit Shah for his statement that President's Rule may be clamped in Bengal in view of the recent spate of violence.



Shah had earlier made this statement while giving an interview in a private television channel on Saturday.

Banerjee tweeted: "Ironic that Mr AmitShah has found data on bomb factories but when it comes to data on migrants, his@BJP4India govt is clueless! How dare you threaten the people of Bengal with President's

Rule to disturb our social harmony. Disgusting poll

propaganda!#BengalRejectsTanaShah." The Trinamool Youth Congress President sarcastically said that the Centre has failed to give data of the migrant labourers but has the data of the bomb making factories in Bengal.

It may be mentioned that the Centre had said in the Parliament that it does not have any data of the migrant workers.

The announcement of lockdown on March 23 gave a major blow to the migrant workers as they could not come to their native place after .

Later, some of them tried to reach their homes by hiring buses while many were seen walking on the highways. Some migrant who had slept on the railway track were run over by a train at Aurangabad in

May. The BJP leaders said Bengal is a fit case for the declaration of President's rule in view of the deteriorating law and order situation. Banerjee alleged that this was deliberately done to scare the people of Bengal and disturb the social harmony.

The Trinamool Youth Congress President remarked that Bengal would not tolerate this dictatorship.