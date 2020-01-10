Irate mob ransacks, sets ablaze three buses after biker falls prey to reckless driving at Remount Road

Kolkata: Three buses were ransacked and set on fire by an angry mob after a bike rider was run over by a speeding bus on Friday afternoon at Remount Road in South Port area. Police later resorted to lathi-charge in order to disperse the mob.



According to sources, the victim identified as Anil Verma (32) of 7, E.J.C. Dock-Junction Road, was riding his motorbike along Remount Road. At the same time, two buses were competing with each other for passengers. One of the speeding buses subsequently hit Verma from behind. When Verma fell down, the bus ran over him. Seeing the mishap, locals started ransacking the bus. The bus from 12C route, which was behind the offending bus, was also stopped and ransacked. Another bus from route 259 was stopped and ransacked as well. Soon, the violent mob set fire to the buses. Another luxury bus which was coming along the road was ransacked as well, but the mob failed to ignite it as police had arrived at the spot by then.

Seeing police, the locals allegedly started pelting stones, making them back off until reinforcement arrived. Later, a huge police force led by Deputy Commissioner (South) Meeraj Khalid resorted to lathi-charge and dispersed the mob.

Locals alleged that after Remount Road was made wider, buses are being driven dangerously fast there. It has also been alleged that no traffic police is posted in the area, despite it being populated.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. Later, police arrested the driver and conductor of the offending bus. However, police also claimed that following the accident, no helmet was found beside Verma.

No arrests have been made till Friday night in connection with the vandalism, while a case has been initiated in South Port police station against the offending bus driver, on charges of causing death by negligence.