IPS reshuffle in Bengal cadre

Kolkata: Tathagata Basu, IPS who was the superintendent of police Hooghly ( rural) has been posted as the deputy commissioner , Chandannagar police comissionerate .

Amarnath K, who was SP Darjeeling has bene posted as SP, STF, Siliguri. Bishop Sarkar who was the

deputy commissioner, Chandannagar Police Commissionerate has been posted as DC, New

Town zone under Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

The notification has been issued by the state Home department on Tuesday evening.