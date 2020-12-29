IPS reshuffle: Diamond Harbour SP shifted, 19 others moved

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the state government on Monday shifted the Diamond Harbour Superintendent of Police (SP) Bholanath Pandey to SP Home Guard. Two out of three IPS officers who were in-charge of JP Nadda's security on December 10—including Pandey and Rajeev Mishra, were transferred.

Mishra, who was the General (IG), South Bengal, has been promoted as the Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal. Avijit Banerjee, SP of Barasat, has become the SP of Diamond Harbour.

The state government transferred as many as 20 officers, including two who were called by the Centre on central deputation after the attack on JP Nadda's convoy.

Earlier, the state government had clearly stated that they would not "relive the three IPS officers" for central deputation and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed the Centre's move to be a "blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954" encroaching "upon state's jurisdiction".

As many as 13 officers were promoted and 7 others were transferred.

Damayanti Sen, who was Additional Commissioner of Police (I) of the Kolkata Police, has been promoted to the post of Special Commissioner of Police (II) of the city police.

IG CIF Ajay Nand has been promoted as ADG CIF. Mahender Singh Poonia, IG and Advisor (Security) HRBC, has also been promoted to the rank of ADG. Pranav Kumar DIG CID has been promoted to the post of IG CID. Both, Nishat Parvez, DIG traffic of North Bengal, and Sugata Sen, DIG (A), have been promoted to the rank of IGP.

Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate Humayun Kabir has been promoted to the rank of IGP. DIG Training Dipankar Bhattacharya, DIG (Organisation) Chirantan Nag, DIG of Armed Police at Barrackpore Debabrata Das, DIG (IB) in North Bengal Ongmu Gyamtsho and DIG (AP) of EFR Battalion Debasis Bej have been promoted to the rank of IGP.

Raj Narayan Mukherjee, who was Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Zone in Howrah, has become SP of Barasat Police District. Shiba Prasad Patra, who was Deputy Commanding Officer of State Armed Police's Third Battalion, has become Additional SP of Hooghly Rural replacing Surinder Singh, who has become Additional SP of Howrah Rural.

Rana Mukherjee has become Deputy Commanding Officer of State Armed Police's Third Battalion. Asim Khan has become the SDPO of Farakka in Jangipur Police Division.