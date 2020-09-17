IPS reshuffle

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre in Bengal, Amit P Javalgi has been made the new Director General of Police (DIG) Darjeeling Range. He was earlier posted as DIG Traffic.



Ashok Kumar Gupta, who was Inspector General of Police (IGP) Darjeeling, has been made IGP Traffic. Sabya Sachi Raman Mishra, who was DIG (P&W) has been made the Joint Commissioner of Police of Siliguri. Krishnakali Lahiri, who was Deputy Director of Directorate of Economic Offences, has been made the DIG (P&W).