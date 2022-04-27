IPS reshuffle: 17 officers transferred

KOLKATA: In a major reshuffle seventeen IPS officers have been transferred following an administrative order issued by Nabanna on Tuesday.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav who was working as the IG, STF, West Bengal has been transferred to as the additional Commissioner of Police III, Kolkata.

Debasmita Das who was DC DD ( Special) Kolkata Police has been transferred to the Bidhannagar Police Commmissionarate as DC, Head Quarters ( HQ). Surya Pratap Yadav who was working as DC, HQ Bidhnanagar PC has been transferred to as DC , DD ( Special) , Kolkata Police.

Amitabha Maiti who was working as Superintendent of Police Malda has been transferred to the SS, IB, WB. Pradeep Kumar Yadav who was working as SS, CID, WB has been transferred to Malda as the SP.

VSR Ananthnag who was working as the SS, IB, WB has been transferred to the SS, EB, WB. Vaibhab Tiwari who was the Superintendent of Police Baruipur PD has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police Bankura. Pushpa who was SRP Kharagpur has been transferred to SP, Baruipur PD.

Avijit Banerjee who was SP Diamond Harbour, PD has been transferred to Ranaghat PD as the SP. Sayak Das who was SP Ranaghat PD has been transferred to SS, CID, WB.

Dhritiman Sarkar, SP, Bankura has been transferred to SP, Diamond Harbour PD.

Praween Prakash, DC, Headquarter, Chandannagar PC has been transferred to DC, Cyber Crime , Kolkata. Nidhi Rani, vice principal SVSPA, Barrackpore has been transferred to as DC, Headquarter, Chandannagore PC.

Soumyadip Bhatta charya who was the additional SP ( HQ) Darjeeling has been transferred to as additional SP ( HQ), Hooghly Rural.

Aishwariya Sagar who was the additional SP ( HQ), Hooghly Rural has been posted as OSD Purba Midnapore SP's office. Shraddha N. Pandey OSD, Purba Midnapore SP Office has been transferred to as additional SP Haldia, Purba Midnapore.

Partha Ghosh, WBPS who was the additional SP, Haldia, Purba Medinipore has been transferred to as additional SP ( HQ), Darjeeling.