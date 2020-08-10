IPS officer tests Covid positive

Kolkata: A senior police IPS officer of Siliguri Metropolitan Police has been tested Covid positive on Friday.



Sources informed that the IPS officer was suffering from mild fever for the past few days. His swab sample was sent for Covid test at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. On Friday the report came and found that he has been infected with COVID-19.

As his symptoms are mild, the IPS officer is staying in isolation at his bungalow in Siliguri. Apart from him, few other cops of Siliguri Metropolitan Police have been tested Covid positive earlier.