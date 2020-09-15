IPL: Laxmi Ratan Shukla in new avatar

Kolkata: Bengal Minister of State for Sports and former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla is now set to start a new innings–this time as a commentator in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.



"I am really excited to be back in IPL as a cricket commentator. I have played at the international and the domestic level for eight years (2008-16). Now I will be able to share my experience with the common people during my commentary," he said.

Shukla will be doing commentary in Bengali and that too in virtual mode from his residence. "I am now busy getting adjusted to this new mode and is in constant touch with my fellow commentators," he added.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, made his ODI debut at a tender age of 17as an all rounder against Sri Lanka in 1998. However, he played just two ODIs after that and was never considered for national duty again. He was handed the India cap after an impressive debut season in 1997-98.

The Bengal Ranji side though, used his services very well, with both bat and ball.

He is one of the few players with a double of 5,000 runs and 150 wickets in Ranji Trophy arena.

He has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He joined All India Trinamool Congress before 2016 Assembly election and won from Howrah North constituency.