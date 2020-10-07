Investment worth Rs 500 cr to be attracted to create 5K jobs

Kharagpur: Stressing on the need to create generation of jobs in both agriculture and industry, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday laid stress on implementation of Matir Shriti project that will create income generation for rural populace utilizing 50,000 acres of unused barren land.



She also announced that investment worth Rs 500 crore will be attracted at Khasjangal area in Jhargram that will lead to creation of 5000 job opportunities.

"We have also provided 10 acres land at Vidyasagar Industrial Park in West Midnapore where a chemical factory is coming up and Norton Chemical is investing Rs 15 crore for the project. It will also lead to generation of job opportunities," Banerjee said.

"The birthplace of Sahid Khudiram Bose will also be renovated and the area around it will also be beatified. The state Tourism department will be the nodal agency for the project and it will also lead to thousands of job creation," Banerjee said directing the district magistrate Rashmi Kamal to submit a detailed project report in this connection at the earliest.

Matir Shrishti project was the Chief Minister's brainchild and it is being done through convergence of MGNREGA so that infertile land cane be utilized to generate income for local people.

In the six districts in the state's western region work started on 6,000 acres of land despite Covid situation. In West Midnapore work started on 1,954 acre land at 91 sites in 19 blocks. Direction has been given to initiate the same in the remaining seven blocks at the earliest. Now 8,000 farmers have been involved in the scheme in West Midnapore where 98 groups have already been registered.

In a bid to check encroachment of waterbodies, the Chief Minister also directed to bring the same under the project.

The state government is providing all sort of infrastructure to the land owners to implement the project.

Even if there is any government land in between two plots of any farmer, then the plot is handed over to the land owner so that the scheme can be implemented without any hindrances.

Departments including the state Panchayats and Rural Development department, Fisheries department and Land department are involved in the project.

The Chief Minister directed that there should not be any delay in releasing the benefits for the people involved in the project.