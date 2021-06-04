INTTUC leader Pradip Banerjee passes away

KOLKATA: Pradip Banerjee, who had supported Nandigram and other movements of Trinamool Congress against forcible eviction of farmers, died recently in the city.



He was a senior INTTUC leader. Banerjee was the son of Mohini Banerjee, a member of 1939 football squad of Mohun Bagan that had won the Calcutta Football League. His younger brother Udaybhanu had represented Bengal in cricket in Ranji Trophy.

Pradip had joined the Naxalite movement in the 1970 and was imprisoned. His elder brother Kajol who was flourishing as a cricketer died prematurely.

Pradip joined Trinamool during Nandigram movement.