INTTUC holds blood donation camp
BALURGHAT: Celebrating 11-years of Mamata Banerjee-led government a blood donation camp and a yoga camp were organised here on Monday.
The blood donation camp was conducted by the labour union of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) South Dinajpur unit of the INTTUC at Balurghat public bus stand area. Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra, district president of South Dinajpur INTTUC Rakesh Shill, TMC's district president of South Dinajpur Ujjwal Kumar Basak, party's district chairman Nikhil Singha Roy, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Sukumar Dey among other dignitaries were present at the programme.
A total number of 111 INTTUC workers donated blood.
CMOH Dr Sukumar Dey said: "INTTUC has set an example for organising such a noble task."
In another programme, a yoga camp was organised at Balurghat Central Correctional Home (BCCH) on the same day.
Around 200 inmates participated in the camp. Superintendent of BCCH Navin Kujur said the camp started on Sunday and will continue for a week. Kujur said: "It is an outreach programme for the inmates as they are a part of the society and will help them in the future."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT