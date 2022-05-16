INTTUC holds blood donation camp

BALURGHAT: Celebrating 11-years of Mamata Banerjee-led government a blood donation camp and a yoga camp were organised here on Monday.

The blood donation camp was conducted by the labour union of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) South Dinajpur unit of the INTTUC at Balurghat public bus stand area. Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra, district president of South Dinajpur INTTUC Rakesh Shill, TMC's district president of South Dinajpur Ujjwal Kumar Basak, party's district chairman Nikhil Singha Roy, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Sukumar Dey among other dignitaries were present at the programme.

A total number of 111 INTTUC workers donated blood.

CMOH Dr Sukumar Dey said: "INTTUC has set an example for organising such a noble task."

In another programme, a yoga camp was organised at Balurghat Central Correctional Home (BCCH) on the same day.

Around 200 inmates participated in the camp. Superintendent of BCCH Navin Kujur said the camp started on Sunday and will continue for a week. Kujur said: "It is an outreach programme for the inmates as they are a part of the society and will help them in the future."