Introduce the all-women police team 'Winners' in every municipal town: CM

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed to set up a special all-women police patrolling team, called "Winners", in every municipal town and police commissionerates.

While taking the administrative review meeting in Malda, she directed to set up the same to ensure better security for women in sub-urban areas in districts as well. "Let us introduce teams of "Winners" in municipal towns and police commissionerates as it is now present in Kolkata," Banerjee said.

It was on July 11 in 2018 when the Kolkata Police had introduced "The Winners" - a special all-women patrolling team to combat and prevent incidents of molestation and eve-teasing in the city.

The women police of the "Winners" team patrol different parts of the city on scootys and they reach to a spot soon after receiving information of any untoward incident.

They had received their training for three months in the Police Training School (PTS).