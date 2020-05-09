Intra-district bus services start in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: As there is no Covid-19 case found so far in South Dinajpur, state-run transport organisation, North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has started inter-district bus services. The district is placed under the green zone category. The buses have been directed to maintain social distancing norms strictly and running with 20 passengers or up to 50 percent seating capacity.



Mechanical engineer of NBSTC Balurghat depot Ashok Chakraborty said as per state government guidelines, the inter-district buses must be disinfected properly and ensure that all the passengers should wear masks. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal has also issued an order regarding the matter.

"At present two buses, one is from Balurghat to Kushmandi and the other is from Balurghat to Doulatpur, have started plying. We will increase the number of buses soon as per requirement," Chakraborty said.

According to him, the transport service has started with strict monitoring. "Social distancing rules are being followed and only one person is allowed to occupy a seat. No one is allowed to stand and travel. We have received permission from the concerned administration for resuming the service," he said.

Inter-district private bus service is, however, yet to resume in the district. A spokesperson of private bus owners association said they would face huge loss if carrying only 20 passengers as per norms.