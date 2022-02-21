Int'l Mother Language Day observed at Zero Point of India-B'desh border

balurghat: International Mother Language Day was celebrated at the Zero point of India-Bangladesh border on Monday with the representatives of both countries. The programme was conducted by Amra Mukti Yodhdhar Sontan Command, Saptahik Alokito Simanto, Hakimpur of Bangladesh and Ujjiban Society, Uttarer Robbar and Meghalaya Tura Committee of South Dinajpur district from Indian side.



"Although the Language Movement is considered to have laid the foundations for vehement nationalism in the mind of Bengalis that time in Bangladesh and in separated independent West Bengal, now part of Indian Territory, it also distinguishes the cultural animosity between the authorities of the then East Pakistan, now independent Bangladesh, and the West Pakistan," said Zahidul Islam, the secretary of Alokito Simanto.

The secretary of Ujjiban Society, Suraj Das said the military government made several attempts to establish Urdu as their sole national language as "the western wing of Pakistan considered Urdu a product of Indian Islamic culture while they felt Bengali language symbolised Hinduism," he said.

The Hindu-Muslim division had also been considered and being played upon and exploited by the political elite of the country most effectively and almost in a routine manner for their own benefits in the name of nation and state.

"More specifically speaking, the seeds of partition between Hindu-Muslim communities were sown in 1948 when Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the father of Pakistani nation declared in Dhaka that Urdu would be the state language of Pakistan," Das said.

The Language Movement had a major cultural impact on Bengali society and inspired the development and celebration of Bengali language, literature and culture. February 21 is celebrated as Martyrs' Day too.

"Those who lost their lives to uphold the prestige and defend the rights of their mother language became martyrs," said Biswanath Laha, acting head of Uttarer Robbar. A colourful cultural programme was also organised.