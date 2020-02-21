Int'l Mother Language Day celebrated at Indo-Bangla border

Balurghat: International Mother Language day was observed at the zero-line on the Indo-Bangladesh border here on Friday. The event was organised jointly by Teor Ujjiban Society and Uttorer Robbar in association with Amra Mukti Yoddhar Sontan Command and Saptahik Alokito Simanto of Hakimpur, Bangladesh.

Its aim was to promote linguistic and cultural diversity between both the countries.

"Residents of both countries speak and write the same language and eat the same food. So we are celebrating the gala day with the people of Bangladesh and to share our culture with them. The celebration has stepped into its fifth year, strengthening trust and promoting protection of all languages used by people of the world," said Suraj Das, the secretary of Ujjiban Society who was present on the occasion, along with a list of other dignitaries from both sides of the border.

International Mother Language Day was proclaimed by the General Conference of the UNESCO in November 1999, commemorating the sacrifice of students who were shot dead by police in 1952 at Dhaka, while demonstrating for recognition of their language, Bangla, as one of the two national languages of erstwhile Pakistan.

Amid tight security measures, artistes from both sides of the border engrossed themselves in commemorating the martyrs.

"It is a matter of pride and merrymaking for delegates of both India and Bangladesh. The special day highlights some values, events and is intended to generate a healthy awareness among the people of the world," said Liaqat Ali.

Later, delegates from both sides of the border placed wreaths at the altar of a makeshift Shaheed Minar set up at the zero point.