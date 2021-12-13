Int'l drug racket busted; 3 held with 2.8kg of brown sugar

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal Police busted an international brown sugar (heroine) supply racket by arresting three persons, including a woman in this connection.



Acting on a tip off, a STF team held raids at Batasi area under Khoribari police station area in Darjeeling and recovered approx 2.8 kg of contraband brown sugar (Heroine) from the possession of three persons, who were apprehended.

A specific case under proper section of law has been started at Khoribari police station. The arrested persons are Alam Sk (38) of Jote Khamar under Lalgola police station in Murshidabad, Pintu alias Pintu Sk (32) of Motiburpara under Lalgola police station in Murshidabad and Jyotsna Mallik (52) of Batasi under Khoribari police station in Darjeeling.

According to STF sources, Pintu is the head of the drug racket gang and accused Alam Sk is his prime accomplice. Jyotsna Mallik was one of the receivers of the drugs, supplied by them, and had been involved in disposing off the drugs clandestinely to Nepal and local areas since a long time. In another operation on Saturday evening, the STF sleuths recovered fake currency worth Rs 1, 48000 from two persons with one motorcycle at Rathbari junction under Englishbazar police station area in Malda. The arrested persons are Mehaboob Ansari(40), a resident of Araria in Bihar and Najir Hossain(40), a resident of Kaliachak, Malda. The duo has been remanded to 10 days police custody.