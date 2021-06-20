Interview list for the recruitment of upper primary teachers on Mon

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) has notified that the interview list for recruitment of teachers in the upper primary level will be published on Monday, June 21. The interview list will be published in the official website of the Commission www.westbengalsssc.com

The TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) for recruitment in upper primary was held on August 16, 2015 where 5 lakh candidates appeared.

The results of the written examination was published on September 14, 2016 where it was found that about 2.4 lakh candidates had passed. The interview list of 29000 candidates was brought out on August 23, 2019.

From October 5 to October 25 2019, about 12 thousand complaints were submitted before the SSC alleging favouritism in the merit list. It was alleged that about 3,000 interviewed candidates were not listed on merit and undeserving candidates' list featured in the

merit list. The court directed the Commission to ensure that deserving candidates are not left out from the merit list and the entire process is conducted in a transparent manner.

The High Court had asked the SSC to publish the interview list by May 10.

But the Commission had sought time in view of the COVID situation in the state and the court had allowed the same.