'Interview for 14,339 vacancies in upr primary schools from July 19'

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu said on Friday that the interview for recruitment of upper primary teachers would be held from July 19, Monday, in online mode in view of the current Covid situation. There are a total of 14,339 vacant teaching posts in the upper primary level that will be filled up.



"The interview will continue till August 5 and the final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test) and counseling. All details in connection to the online counseling process will be available at the West Bengal Central School Service Commission's (WBCSSC) portal — www.westbengalssc.com," Basu said.

A senior official of the SSC said the counseling/personality test/ interview will be held in batches and all the candidates whose names figure in the merit list will go through counseling.

The School Service Commission expects to mop up the entire recruitment process within 12 weeks as per directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The candidates who may be aggrieved because of his/her name not figuring in the merit list may file a representation individually within a period of two weeks either through email or by submitting a hard copy before the Commission.

Accordingly, the Commission will take steps for personal hearing of the aggrieved persons individually. After such hearing, the Commission will communicate its order to such candidates, which should be completed by 12 weeks from the date of receipt of the individual representations.

The Commission has already set up helpline numbers — 9051176400, 9051176500,9830454218, 9830454219 to assist the candidates.

"We will maintain thorough transparency in the recruitment process. We plan to hold the TET for both the primary and upper primary teachers on a yearly basis," Basu added.