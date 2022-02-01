Internship Scheme: 6K pupils to get opportunity at Rs 5K/month

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday the West Bengal Student Internship Scheme 2022 in which students after completing their graduation or equivalent level in technical education will get the opportunity to do an internship with the state government for a period of one year. They will receive a consolidated pay of Rs 5000 per month and 6,000 students will be roped in every year under the scheme.



"The performance of the students will be reviewed after a year and those performing well may get the opportunity to work with the state government. Each one of them will be handed over a certificate with ranking or grading, which will be beneficial for their future studies or securing a good job in other government organizations as well as in the private sector as the entire module has been designed as per global standards. The work will involve rendering service to the common people,"said Banerjee. The interns will be apprised of the various state government schemes and will learn the implementation of those at the ground level. The students will get the opportunity to work in close proximity as far as possible in their respective residential areas.

The applications will be accepted in online mode and there will be a selection board led by the Chief Secretary, which will work in coordination with the Education department.

The applicant needs to get a minimum 60 per cent marks in graduation. The criteria will be the same for polytechnic and ITI students. The applicant and his/her guardian must be a permanent resident of the state or have resided for a minimum of 10 years to be eligible for the opportunity. Banerjee also announced the formation of Jai Hind Bahini in four zones in the state, including Jangalmahal, Siliguri, Kolkata and Barrackpore. Banerjee will herself design the logo and compose the pledge for Jai Hind Bahini

The Bahini will be inspired by the activities of Azad Hind Fauj of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

"Both the programmes are meant for churning out better human beings with good moral values and benevolent attitude,"Banerjee added.