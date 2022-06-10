Internet services suspended as protests rock Howrah

Kolkata: Huge mobs went on a rampage ransacking shops, putting up roadblocks, setting vehicles on fire in different parts of Howrah prompting the district administrations to suspend Internet service after 5 pm on Friday.



A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's passionate appeal, hundreds of protesters on Friday blocked roads and railway tracks in different parts of Howrah district over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad.

The agitators clashed with police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on a national highway stretch.

People were inconvenienced as hundreds of vehicles were stranded at various points. Tension broke out at different places, including Salap, Kulgachia, and Domjur. Domjur police station was ransacked while several vehicles were set on fire. A police kiosk at Uluberia was also set on fire. Police had to burst tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Many shops in Salap were set on fire.

Huge mobs also pelted stones at the policemen who went to the agitation spots along National Highway 6. The protesters also put up rail blocks at several places, including Santragachi, Das Nagar, and Chingrail. As a result, rail services were majorly affected. Around 15 pairs of local trains were cancelled. Many Express trains also had to be cancelled.

The block at Salap was withdrawn at around 7.38 pm. The movement of vehicles resumed but traffic remained slow till late Friday evening. Fire tenders were pressed to douse the flames after roadside stalls were set afire. Two motorcycles were also set on fire at Salap. A huge contingent of police was deployed to all these trouble-torn areas.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister on Thursday reacted sharply to the incident of blockades on the National Highway in Howrah by some people. Banerjee urged the protesters to stay away from roadblocks which create major inconvenience for the masses who travel along those routes. She also hinted that stern steps will be taken by the state to bring the situation under control.

Senior TMC leader and MLA Tapas Ray said that the Chief Minister has appealed to everyone to maintain peace.

"We have condemned those comments. We believe in equality and respect towards all religions, caste and creed. The BJP is trying to destroy the secular fabric of the country," he alleged.