Internet in SSC server room snapped

kolkata: CBI disconnected internet of SSC server room so that nobody from outside can access the computers. The Central investigating agency had earlier sealed the server room. CRPF jawans continue to guard the server room of the SSC following the order of the Calcutta High Court.



There are around 14 computers and 6 almirahs inside two rooms, both of which have been sealed by the CBI. The investigating agency locked the computer server earlier and collected digital images of all the computers that are in the server room. Digital images were taken so that the CBI can track if there is any attempt to delete datas.

On May 18, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central forces. CRPF jawans took charge of SSC head office in Salt Lake.

The Calcutta High Court imposed restrictions on the entry and nobody was therefore allowed to enter the office without the permission of the court.

The court later made some modification in its order allowing the entry of the SSC chairman, secretary, assistant secretary, advisor to the chairman and also stenographer.

It may be mentioned here that properties of five members of the SSC advisory committee are under the scanner of the central investigating agency. CBI has already sought their bank account and income tax related details.