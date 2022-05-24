Internet in SSC server room snapped
kolkata: CBI disconnected internet of SSC server room so that nobody from outside can access the computers. The Central investigating agency had earlier sealed the server room. CRPF jawans continue to guard the server room of the SSC following the order of the Calcutta High Court.
There are around 14 computers and 6 almirahs inside two rooms, both of which have been sealed by the CBI. The investigating agency locked the computer server earlier and collected digital images of all the computers that are in the server room. Digital images were taken so that the CBI can track if there is any attempt to delete datas.
On May 18, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central forces. CRPF jawans took charge of SSC head office in Salt Lake.
The Calcutta High Court imposed restrictions on the entry and nobody was therefore allowed to enter the office without the permission of the court.
The court later made some modification in its order allowing the entry of the SSC chairman, secretary, assistant secretary, advisor to the chairman and also stenographer.
It may be mentioned here that properties of five members of the SSC advisory committee are under the scanner of the central investigating agency. CBI has already sought their bank account and income tax related details.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India, Japan are 'natural partners': PM Modi tells Indian community23 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Khadi commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is Delhi's new LG23 May 2022 6:58 PM GMT
PM headed Inter-State Council reconstituted23 May 2022 6:57 PM GMT
Saudi Arabia bans travel to India, 15 other countries over Covid...23 May 2022 6:56 PM GMT
Mumbai civic body keeps isolation ward ready in hospital23 May 2022 6:56 PM GMT