Intermittent rain likely across S Bengal in next 72 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday predicted intermittent rainfall in all the South Bengal districts in the next 72 hours. There will be thundershower and lightning in some pockets.



The city may also receive rainfall on Friday, while some other districts will receive light to moderate rainfall. A strong wind will also be sweeping through various parts of South Bengal.

"The city and other South Bengal districts will witness intermittent rainfall till Saturday. The situation may improve from the latter part of the day. The districts like North 24-Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad may receive comparatively more rainfall. The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Burdwan and Birbhum may receive intermittent thundershowers," a weather official said.

According to the weather office, an interaction between the Western disturbances and an easterly wind has triggered the untimely rainfall. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea, which further aggravated the situation.

A low pressure trough has formed over the Bay of Bengal, resulting in more rainfall across South Bengal.

The city's lowest temperature remained at 19 degree Celsius on Thursday, which was one degree above normal. Meanwhile in the past 24 hours, the city has received 8.5 mm rainfall. The relative humidity remained between 47 and 96 percent on Thursday.

The temperature may drop slightly in the late evening hours in the next few days, while the mercury during the day will slightly go up. The sky is likely to remain partially cloudy on Friday.

Rains lashed some parts of South Bengal on Thursday, while the city received a drizzle in the afternoon. The weather office predicted that a wind measuring 30-40 km per hour will be sweeping through various South Bengal districts.