Intensify movement to bring Anubrata back, says Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has asked the party leaders in Birbhum to intensify their movement till Anubrata Mondol is released from jail custody.



Addressing the party leaders at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee said: "The movement should be intensified three times more. Anubrata (Keshto) is sick. He had received a jolt from the Bagtui incident."

Coming down heavily on the BJP for letting loose the agencies like the CBI and the ED to scare Trinamool to get political mileage, she said: "What do they think of themselves? They think by arresting some district leader, they will break the morale of other leaders and bag two seats in Birbhum in 2024 Lok Sabha election. The matter is not so easy."

Mondol was arrested from his house on August 11. Banerjee said: "I know nothing will happen to him. The matter is lying before the Court and I will not comment on it further."