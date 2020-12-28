Intellectuals hold sit-in demonstration to protest the land-grab allegation against Amartya Sen

Kolkata: Holding a sit-in-demonstration protesting against "insult" of Nobel laureate Prof. Amartya Sen, intellectuals in the city on Sunday held the BJP-led Centre accountable of "backing" the varsity authorities to "malign" the author of "The Argumentative Indian" just because he differs from their ideology.



Intellectuals including Bratya Basu, Kabir Suman, Suvaprasanna, Subodh Sarkar, Joy Goswami and Soumitra Roy staged a sit-in-demonstration in front of Bangla Academy on Sunday afternoon.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the intellectuals to build up protest against the insult of Sen as a baseless allegation of encroaching Visva Bharati plot was raised against him.

Reacting sharply to the attack on Prof Sen, Basu said: "I cannot understand why Amartya Sen has been maligned. Intellectuals of Bengal were referred as tukre

tukre gang."

Basu further stated: "They have stepped into politics without any basic knowledge. He has been insulted just because he is against BJP's ideology. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protested against the incident and we have gathered here today extending support to

Prof. Sen".

Kabir Suman said: "Least talked about these people is best. It is wrong to expect them to speak something good. I support Mamata Banerjee. The development of the state carried

out by her single handedly is unimaginable."

Students and common people also joined the sit-in-demonstration protesting against the insult to Sen.

Recollecting the memories of Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize getting stolen, Joy Goswami said: "Visva Bharati had failed to

safeguard Tagore's Nobel Prize. Now they

are failing to give respect to another Nobel laureate."

Suvaprasanna stated that it is the dark time for Bengal's culture as they cannot give respect to Rabindranath Tagore and now insulting Amartya Sen.

"They do not know anything about Bengal and that is the reason why we have hit the road," he said.