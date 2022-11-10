Integrated draft electoral roll for 2023: No. of voters drop by 12,577

kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday published an integrated draft electoral roll for 2023 in which the number of voters in the state was reduced by 12,577. The final electoral roll will, however, be published on January 5.



According to the draft electoral roll published by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) under the ECI, the number of total voters in the State stands at 7,42,88,233 while in the previous year the figure stood at 7,43,00,810. During pre-revision of the voter list, names of around 2,79,434 voters were removed from the list most of whom are dead. The ECI prepares a revised list of voters every year. Out of 7,42,88,233 electors around 3,78,02,731 are male voters and 3,64,83,883 female. The number of third gender electors is 1,619. Around 9,45,401 corrections were done during pre-revision. There are around 1,14,794 service electors in the state and the number of polling stations is 79,501.

Around 2,66,857 new voters have been included during pre-revision. Around 100 per cent electors have been issued EPIC cards. People having any issues and objections relating to their EPIC card and voter list may be taken up with the concerned officials between November 9 and December 8. Special campaigns will be carried out by the ECI on November 12,13,19,20,26,27 and December 3 and 4.

It may be mentioned here that on November 2, Senior Election Commission of India officials held an all party meeting with the representatives from the various political parties at the CEO office and sought suggestions from them regarding the publication of the draft list.

The opposition parties during the meeting urged the ECI to remove the names of dead people from the voter list.

Due to scheduled panchayat elections next year, the State Election Commission also requires an updated voter list for conducting the election in a free and fair manner.

The State Election Commission will conduct panchayat elections next year for which the voter list should be rectified.