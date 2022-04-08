Instead of dispatching ED, CBI to leaders' houses, send them to curb prices: Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing the Centre of not doing anything to control the fuel price rise and costs of other essential commodities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday insisted that a policy should be made to arrest the hike and urged the Narendra Modi government to stop taking toll taxes for the time being.



Banerjee also announced increasing Sufal Bangla outlets to provide fresh fruits and vegetables at subsidised rates with the Ramadan season on and Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) round the corner.

She slammed the Centre for being indifferent to the hardships of people and said the BJP government at the Centre should use the central agencies to check 'black marketing' instead of utilising them against politicians of other parties. She further requested the Centre to roll back the toll tax hike that is being charged from trucks carrying essential commodities.

"In the last 15 days, the prices of petrol and diesel have been raised 14 times. The price of domestic gas too has increased by Rs 250 over the last few months. After winning elections in four states, this is a return gift by the BJP-run Central government," Banerjee said at the task force meeting in Nabanna to chalk out measures for controlling price hikes.

The Sufal Bangla scheme that started in 2014, has rescued consumers in times of high inflation as the outlets allow people to procure vegetables at affordable prices.

"Currently, there are 332 Sufal Bangla outlets in the state and it will be increased to 500. Vegetables are offered at subsidised rates in these outlets but the rates will be decreased further. Fruits like bananas, watermelon, dates and chickpeas will also be sold from these outlets. They will be open from 8 to 11 am and 3 to 7 pm," Banerjee said.

For instance, potatoes, that are sold in the market at Rs 22 to 30 will be available at Sufal Bangla outlets at Rs 18. Similarly, bananas sold at Rs 60 to 70 a dozen in the market will be available at Rs 25 a dozen.

Gourd and cauliflower that are available in the market at Rs 25 and 35 respectively will be sold at Rs 16 and 25 at Sufal Bangla outlets.

"The price rise is a central issue and our hands are tied in this matter. But we will try to provide vegetables and fruits that are regularly consumed at a much subsidised rate," she added.

Banerjee directed the Transport department to arrange old buses or vehicles for serving as Sufal Bangla outlets and instructed the Enforcement Branch to strengthen its vigil and closely monitor markets so that traders do not increase prices unscrupulously.

Urging the Centre to provide the pending GST compensation and extend the compensation mechanism under GST by another five years, Banerjee said: "The economic condition of the country is very bad. I don't know whether the states will manage to pay the salaries of their employees or not. They (the Centre) are imposing cess on every commodity. The Centre owes us Rs 90,000 crore. I would request the Centre to release the GST compensation and extend the compensation mechanism under GST for another five years."

Banerjee said that the government will buy potatoes directly from farmers for distribution in Anganwadi centres and mid-day meals which would not affect the cultivators amidst a dip in potato cultivation this time due to blight disease.