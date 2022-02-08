'Install real time passenger info system in pvt buses plying through New Town'

KOLKATA: State Transport department on Monday urged private bus operators to install Real Time Passenger Information Display System in buses plying through New Town.



According to a notification issued by the Regional Transport Authority, Kolkata (Beltala) on February 7, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority or NKDA has taken up the initiative to enable Real Time Passenger Information Display System for Public Bus Stop in New Town, Kolkata area which benefits to allow the citizen to plan their travel more efficiently and better utilisation of their time.

"In this regard you (private bus unions) are requested to provide necessary support for installation of RFID Tags in all private buses plying through New Town, Kolkata and to coordination with Sri Bikash Barma, SSP, NKDA (Mobile 7908932365)," read the notification. The notification has been sent to Bengal Bus Syndicate, All Bengal Bus and Mini Bus Samannay Samity, among other unions.