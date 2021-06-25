'Install CCTVs at complex, store data for 30 days'

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority and Police have requested the residents' welfare associations to install CCTVs at all the entry and exit gates of the complex with a provision of digital storage capacity of 30 days.



A high-level meeting between the members of the residents' association , senior police officers and their counterpart in NKDA was held on Thursday. Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool Congress MP from Barasat, Sujit Bose, MLA from Bidhannagar and minister for Fire and Emergency Services and Tapas Chatterjee, MLA, Rajarhat- New Town also attended the meeting. Vineet Goyal, ADG ( STF), Supratim Sarkar, commissioner, Bidhannagar Commisionarate and Debashis Sen, Chairman, NKDA attended the meeting. The meeting followed an incident where STF officers had gunned down two dreaded criminals from Punjab at Sukhobristi housing complex some days ago.

The police and NKDA have issued a nine point guideline to be followed by the residents' associations.

The associations have been requested to maintain the visitors' register carefully. In case of any doubt regarding the entry or visitors, the security guards should inform the residents' associations immediately.

The associations have been asked to submit names of the brokers along with the profile to the respective police stations.

It should also submit profile of the owners, tenants to the respective police stations.

The police will meet the residents' association members periodically to take a stock of the situation.

