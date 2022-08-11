Instagram pic row: Prof to take legal route after 'forced to quit job'
KOLKATA: The professor of St Xavier's University, who was allegedly forced to quit her job after the father of a student had complained to the university about a picture of her in a swimsuit on her social media, is determined to carry the legal case forward.
The university in a legal notice had reportedly asked her to pay Rs 99 crore for damaging their reputation.
She has sought for documents like service rule, details on the committee and details on how her private images were accessed, amongst other information. She alleged that she was asked to tender an apology as well. The professor had lodged a complaint with the Purba Jadavpur Police Station on October 24, 2021. She alleged that it was later transferred to the Technocity Police Station and a fresh complaint was filed on February 24.
