Inoculation push: Steps taken for crossing 3 lakh-mark daily

KOLKATA: The Bengal government aims to push further the daily vaccination mark to check the spread of Covid infection.



The Health department has touched 3 lakh daily figures of vaccination on a number of occasions in the past few days.

According to sources, the Health department is taking various steps to conduct more than 3 lakh daily vaccinations consistently.

The department had laid great stress on the vaccination. The department has conducted 1179 sessions on Wednesday and around 1,10,392 people have been vaccinated in the State. According to the Health department's figure, around 92,999 people took the first dose on Wednesday and 17,480 took the second dose. Out of the total number of people vaccinated in the past 24 hours, around 80548 citizens were in the priority group.

Cumulatively around 38.51 lakh people were vaccinated so far which include the health workers, front line workers and senior citizens.

No adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported on Wednesday.

"We have reported 1.55 lakh vaccinations till 9 pm on Tuesday but the figure finally ended at 1,88,994 as it was shown in the portal," a health official said