Inoculation of residents of Sagar Islands starts

kolkata: The South 24-Parganas administration on Monday started a special vaccination drive to inoculate all the residents of Sagar Islands to curb the spread of Covid ahead of Ganga Sagar Mela, 2022.



"We have started a special vaccination drive in Sagar Islands where 100 per cent vaccination of all residents eligible will be done from Monday (September 6). We are targeting 10,000 doses per day and the programme will continue for next five days," said P Ulaganathan, district magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

Besides taking precautionary measures to check spread of Covid, the district administration is also taking necessary measures for repairing embankments in the coastal areas - which were damaged due to cyclone Yaas - at the earliest.

This year, 2, 00, 389 pilgrims opted for 'e-snan' (e-bathing) to avoid crowding for the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

There were 55 e-snan counters set up at Ganga Sagar, Kachuberia, Harwood bus stand (Kakdwip), Outram Ghat (Kolkata) and other buffer zones. While 15, 50, 000 pilgrims took the holy dip during the Ganga Sagar Mela in January this year, the total number was 50, 00, 000 last year.