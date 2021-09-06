Inoculation of residents of no man's land begins

balurghat: South Dinajpur district Health department has started vaccinating the people residing in no-man's land, which is situated outside the border fencing of India-Bangladesh border.



There are at least 14 such villages which are located outside the border fencing in no man's land and around 15,000 people are residing there.

According to a Health official, the district Health department has taken up the initiative to administer the Covid vaccine shots at their doorsteps due to the restrictions of their movement.

"On Saturday, the first camp was organised at Haripukur. The Health department as per instruction from the state health department is trying to cover up the people residing in no man's land by providing at least the first dose of shots before the anticipated third wave," the official said.

The Health department has already engaged the ASHA and ICDS workers in order to provide the slips at their doorsteps so that the residents can get the slips staying at homes.

A BSF official said the villagers have some compulsions regarding their movement in the mainland.

"As per the rules, they have to enter and exit the mainland within 6 am to 6 pm by depositing their Identity Cards to the BSF jawans and taking them back while returning to the mainland," said the official.