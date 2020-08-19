Inmate at Balurghat Correctional Home kills self

BALURGHAT: An undertrial inmate committed suicide at Balurghat Correctional Home in the wee hours on Tuesday. Lukhiram Hembrom (44) was found hanging in the toilet, acting superintendent of Balurghat Correctional Home Shibaji Roy said.



Hembrom, a resident of Safanagar in Kumarganj, had been sent to the correctional home on April 16 after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death. The incident occurred on April 12 when the accused Hembrom declaring his mother as 'witch' stabbed her. On April 13, he surrendered at Kumarganj police station. He was later arrested and produced in Balurghat court by police on charges of his alleged involvement in killing his mother. He was remanded to custody and a case was initiated against him.

On Tuesday early morning, the other inmates found Hembrom's body hanging in the toilet. They informed the prison guard. Later the correctional home superintendent informed the District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and the Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta. His family members were also informed. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Balurghat hospital.

Hearing the incident from home superintendent, SP Debarshi Dutta, DSP (Balurghat Headquarter) Dhiman Mitra and IC of Balurghat police station Goutam Roy reached there for routine investigation. Police and Correctional Home authority have started investigating the alleged suicide of

Hembrom.

They remained clueless till the last report came in.

Hembrom's family members have, however, said the delayed judicial progress in court for COVID-19 pandemic had made him utterly frustrated and as a result he committed suicide.