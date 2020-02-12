Inline baggage screening system starts at Airport

Kolkata: The inline baggage screening (ILBS) system has started functioning from Tuesday at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.



A few months ago the inline baggage screening system began on an experimental basis. But due to some technical issues, it could not be started.

It started functioning after some hardware and software upgrades were done.

At present passengers have to wait in the queue, to scan their luggage in the x-ray machine.

With the implementation of the in-line baggage screening system work will be

done faster than the present system.

If any baggage is found with some objectionable material inside, then the system would reject it. Later, a physical check will be conducted. After frisking, the baggage will automatically go to the concerned airline's baggage handling staff if no objectionable object found.

According to the Airport Director of NSCBI Airport, Kaushik Bhattacharjee, after getting all the necessary permissions and clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) the first ILBS operated on Tuesday for the passengers of a Dhaka bound flight.

On Wednesday, passengers of three international flights will get the chance to avail this new facility.

"Full-fledged operation

of ILBS will be done by February 25. It will be done step

by step. By February 18, the ILBS system will run for all

the international flights.

Later by February 25, all the domestic flights will come under the new system," said Bhattacharjee.