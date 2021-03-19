'Injuries on my leg severe, med checkup revealed blood clots'

Kalaikunda/Goaltore: Alleging that attempts were made to crush her legs at Nandigram, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson on Thursday said: "The injuries in my leg are severe and medical



checkup has revealed clotting of blood."

Banerjee had received the injuries on her left ankle when allegedly attacked during a road show at Burulia village in Nandigram on March 10. She underwent treatment at SSKM Hospital and despite being restricted by doctors she set out to campaign for her candidates within 48 hours of the incident considering that "BJP would hamper the stability in Bengal" if she remains indoor.

"Doctors had advised me to take bed rest. But pain of the people of Bengal is more than mine. I have to saveguard the tradition of peace and harmony of the state. They injured me so that I cannot campaign for my candidates. But it is not that easy to break me. I will fight till the last breath of my life," she said.

Banerjee who started her political rallies from March 14 would continue at a stretch till March 24. She just returned to Kolkata to release the party's election manifesto, when she underwent health checkup. She is scheduled to hold three back to back rallies at Egra, Patashpur and Tamluk on Friday.

Again she wil hold rallies at Haldia, Khejuri and Panskura on March 20.