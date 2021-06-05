Injection Amphotericin B may be used for treatment of Black Fungus: Advisory

kolkata: State Health department on Friday issued an advisory on the treatment of mucormycosis, also known as 'Black Fungus'.



According to the advisory, an injection Amphotericin B is advisable for the treatment of the patients suffering from the disease.

This drug is available in four forms ~ Deoxycholate Lipolised, Lipid Emulsified, Lipid complex and Liposomal. It has already been declared as notified disease.

Meanwhile, Health department published the names of companies and their representatives so that the private hospitals and nursing homes can directly procure the medicine from the companies.

According to the Health department's figure, the total number of mucormycosis infected cases has so far reached 30 in the state till Thursday.

One new mucormycosis or Black Fungus case has been reported from a private hospital on Thursday.

One death among confirmed cases was reported on Thursday.

Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 5, as par the data given by the health department on Thursday.

Around 5 new suspected cases had been reported on Thursday and the total suspected cases have reached 59 in the state so far.

No new case reported on Friday. One death was however been reported among confirmed cases.