Initiative taken to impart culinary skill training to SHG women

Kolkata: West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) on Monday started a specialized culinary skill development training for Self Help Group (SHG) women with the aim to empower them earn a livelihood by starting food business on their own in the long run.



"The food habit of the people have gone through a sea change and apart from traditional items people now love to gorge on pizza, burger, continental food, grilled sandwiches etc. The SHG women working with us in the area of food have an excellent hand at cooking but they lack the skill of preparing the wide variety of food which is needed to tickle the taste buds of every people. This is where we have chipped in," said Soumyajit Das, Administrative Secretary of CADC, an autonomous organisation under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department

The training will be conducted under the leadership of Swagata Roy who has been in food business for a reasonable period of time and was earlier associated with more than one food chain during her stay in the US.

The 24 days training schedule will be held in batches and altogether 48 women will be trained. They will also be made familiar with modern gadgets that are being used for cooking in modern times.

The initiative of CADC to provide home delivery of breakfast, lunch and dinner at an affordable price mainly to the senior citizens in Salt Lake, New Town and Rajarhat area during the COVID-19 pandemic has already earned overwhelming response

and on an average cooked food is being supplied to around 70 odd families on a regular basis.

The maintainance of personal hygiene and cleanliness while cooking has assumed utmost importance amidst COVID pandemic which will be an integral part of the training programme.

The initial training will be to equip these women to cook a variety of snacks item and variety of rolls in quick time with CADC planning to put up five food stalls during the Durga Puja.

Stalls will come up at Ekdalia Evergreen, Jagat Mukherjee Park, Kumartuli Park, Tala Park and at Sarangabad in Maheshtala.