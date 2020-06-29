Infrastructure boost: MR Bangur Hosp set to augment its critical care unit

Kolkata: In a major boost to the health infrastructure, MR Bangur Hospital is going to expand its Critical Care Unit (CCU) and augment other resources to provide better treatment to Covid patients.

MR Bangur was declared as a dedicated COVID hospital by the state government after the infection rate went up.

The hospital currently has 23 CCU beds and the number would soon be increased up to 100. The processes have already been initiated to increase the CCU beds. The hospital had 33 ventilators initially and 20 more ventilators were added later. Now the hospital has a total of 53 ventilators.

With the increase in the number of CCU beds in the hospital, many more equipment will also be put in place for providing better health services. It was learnt that new equipment which will be installed at the hospital include pulse oximeters, fowler and semi fowler beds for the CCU unit. More medical officers and nursing staff will be deployed for COVID treatment to match the rise in the number of beds. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a recent meeting had instructed the health officials of the state to further strengthen the hospital infrastructure to combat any possible situation.

There are presently around 670 COVID beds at the hospital. MR Bangur has so far treated and cured more than 2,000 patients while around 300 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Out of 300 patients some are COVID suspects while the rest have been infected with the virus. The hospital currently has 670 COVID beds.

"We are here for the utilization of optimum resources. Many more medical officers and nursing personnel are given training so that they are oriented to CCU duty. They will be deployed at the CCU after the orientation programme is over," said Dr Sisir Naskar, superintendent of the MR Bangur hospital.