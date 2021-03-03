Infra works for education, water give Trinamool an edge in Dantan

Kolkata: The massive development works undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Dantan Assembly constituency gives a clear edge to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its rivals in the upcoming polls. The setting up of two degree colleges in the region and access to safe drinking water would add to the ruling party's advantage, political analysts opined.



No longer are the students in the constituency compelled to travel miles for pursuing higher studies. The Assembly constituency, comprising all Gram Panchayats of Dantan II block and Mohanpur block and Chak Islampur Gram Panchayat of Dantan I block, did not have a single college in the past. After completion of class XII, students had to travel either to Keshiary or Contai for pursuing higher education.

Coming to the rescue of students, Mamata Banerjee government set up two colleges—Mohanpur Government General Degree College and Kashmuli Government General Degree College—at the constituency.

At the same time, 11 new primary schools and two girls' schools have also been set up in the constituency. In these schools, around 2.28 lakh electorates will exercise their voting rights on March 27.

The state Public Health Engineering department of the Mamata Banerjee-led government has also sanctioned 5 drinking water schemes for areas including Turka, Gyankapur and Chhabra IV anchal. Setting up of a new police station for 7 Gram Panchayats in the constituency is also on the anvil.

Bikram Chandra Pradhan of TMC had won by 29,266 votes in 2016 after receiving 58.46 per cent votes. He defeated CPI's Sisit Kumar Patra, who had bagged 37.10 per cent votes leaving only 7.47 per cent votes for BJP. But, the saffron brigade managed to get 6,689 more votes than TMC in the Assembly constituency during 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"People here have witnessed the development taken place in the past 10 years since our government came to power. They have also witnessed the torture of the saffron brigade after they had managed to get a lead from the Assembly constituency in the Parliamentary polls. We are confident of our victory. People are going to vote in favour of development this time instead of divisive politics," Pradhan said, adding that they were stressing on a door-to-door campaign to create awareness about the development taking place in the constituency.